Faith in Pink

On October 18, 2025, our crew from Gwinnett Magazine and the Guide to Gwinnett had the honor of joining the annual Paint Gwinnett Pink event, something we’re proud to do every year.

It’s been ten years since this walk began, and the heart behind it only grows stronger. At Paint Gwinnett Pink, you see what community really looks like: neighbors, nurses, teachers, and families showing up for one reason, to lift up survivors and those still fighting.

Their strength, faith, and grace remind us why this day matters. Faith in Pink captures that spirit with no politics, no division, just people loving people.

We hope that by watching Faith in Pink you’ll be reminded that hope still lives here. Then make plans to join us next year, walk, run, sponsor, or simply show up to join the fight.