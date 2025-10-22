Rollin’ Through a Winter Wonderland!

If you’ve been around Gwinnett long enough, chances are you once cruised through Lanier Islands’ Islands twinkling trails to celebrate the holiday season. Grab the family, pile into the car, and get ready: Gwinnett’s brightest tradition is returning! After several years as a walking-only display, Magical Nights of Lights is back as a drivable light show, and it’s every bit as dazzling as you remember!

From November 15 through January 4, visitors can cruise the 6-mile route that winds through the resort, glowing with animated scenes, glittering tunnels, and synchronized displays that dance in time with your car’s radio. It’s a joyful mashup of nostalgia and convenience: no shivering toddlers, no lost gloves, and no rushing to keep up with the crowd. Just the hum of your engine, your favorite people, and a million points of light reminding you why this season still feels like magic.

More Than Just a Drive

Of course, the fun doesn’t stop when the headlights fade. Lanier Islands has turned the entire area into a holiday playground, complete with:

Snow tubing and ice skating at Snow Island , perfect for burning off post-cookie energy.

at , perfect for burning off post-cookie energy. Festive games, firepits, and holiday treats at Game Changer , the resort’s lively entertainment hub.

at , the resort’s lively entertainment hub. Santa sightings (because yes, he still makes the rounds), photo ops, and plenty of cozy spots for a cup of cocoa or a bite to eat.

Families can easily make a full evening or even a weekend out of it. Start with the light show, warm up at the firepit, and cap the night with a stroll through the gift shop or a stop at one of the island restaurants.

A Tradition That Glows On

For longtime locals, the return of the drivable lights feels like getting an old friend back. For newcomers, it’s the perfect introduction to Gwinnett’s brand of festive charm, community-centered, family-focused, and just the right amount of over-the-top sparkle. Don’t wait, get your tickets today!

If twinkling lights and cocoa aren’t enough, Gwinnett’s got plenty more ways to play. Find your next family favorite at guidetogwinnett.com/family-amusement-places!