Live Music, Carnival Rides & Fair Food: We’re In

One of the most anticipated events in Gwinnett County is almost here. Duluth is set to hold its 37th annual Duluth Fall Festival on September 28-29.

Some of the fun gets an early start on Saturday, September 14, with the Fall Festival Concert featuring the 80’s pop tribute Electric Avenue at 8 p.m. Norman Frank and the Ghost Dance opens the show at 6:30 p.m.

“The Duluth Fall Festival has chosen another great band this year and we cannot wait to dance the night away to all of our favorite 80’s hits,” said Event Coordinator, Kristin Edwards.

Starting Thursday, September 26, kids and adults alike can spin into fun with the festival’s carnival. Rides include the Orient Express, Rio Grande train, and of course a Ferris wheel with a bird’s eye view of Duluth’s skyline. And don’t forget about all the carnival food! Duluth will have classic carnival food with cotton candy, caramel apples, snow cones, and more.

The official Fall Festival kicks off Saturday morning with a parade at 10 a.m. Sunday starts with a 5K Donut Dash at 8 a.m. followed by a worship session at 10 a.m. The entire weekend is filled with arts and crafts, food, entertainment, a silent auction, live music and more. See the full schedule below.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. – Booths and Carnival Open

10:00 a.m. – Parade (roads closed, shuttle suspended)

11:30 a.m – Opening Ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Entertainment Begins

7:00 p.m. – Booths Close

10:00 p.m. – Carnival Closes

Sunday

7:40 a.m. – Road Race Warm-Up

8:00 a.m. – Road Race (roads closed)

9:00 a.m. – Booths and Carnival Open

10:00 a.m. – Worship on the Green

12:00 p.m. – Entertainment Begins

3:00 p.m. – General Store Auction

5:00 p.m. – Festival and Carnival End

All proceeds from the Festival are used towards improving and beautifying Historic Downtown Duluth.

Keep up to date with all the events happening around Gwinnett on our Guide to Gwinnett!