Farmhouse on a Budget!

Where did it start?

Farmhouse décor is one of the hottest interior design trends these days! It mixes a neutral color palette with old-fashioned, colorful patterns for the perfect blend of modern and vintage charm. Thanks to, Fixer Upper’s hosts, Chip and Joanna Gains, farmhouses, old and new, are popping up just about everywhere!

The typical farmhouse home has wooden floors, white or cream walls, and furniture made from wood or painted a neutral color. Then, it’s the vintage decorations and fresh, bright colors that bring the rustic farmhouse trend to life! Want to bring this country style into your home? Check out our guide to farmhouse décor on a budget.

Where to find affordable farmhouse décor

There are plenty of budget-friendly, accessible ways to get started on transforming your space into a cozy farmhouse haven! Head over to your local thrift shop or flea market for reasonable prices and vintage finds. Ask your family members if they have any old-fashioned treasures in storage that they don’t mind giving to you.

If you would rather find some newly made but affordable farmhouse décor, check out craft stores like Michael’s and Hobby Lobby. Also, keep an eye out for great deals at local garage sales or online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace. And don’t forget that you can bring farmhouse flair to pieces that you already own! Try adding a “distressed” look to your furniture or repainting it plain white.

Budget-friendly items to start your farmhouse journey

White ceramic or enamelware pitchers, bowls, and plates

Vintage metal or wooden signs to hang on your walls

Antique tin cans to store dry goods, office supplies, etc.

Greenery! Eucalyptus, Ruscus, Bay Leaves, or Magnolia Leaves!

Wire, wicker, or burlap baskets for shelves or to store blankets

Brightly colored bowls or pitchers to bring a splash of fun to a room

Pillows, throws, or cloths with gingham, striped, or buffalo check fabric

Floral arrangements and vases

Old books and albums to stack on open shelves or wooden coffee tables

The possibilities are endless! Check out some of these Gwinnett businesses that carry farmhouse decor & design services!

Status Home Design

Rusted Fence

Piper Lillies

AR Workshop

Hobby Lobby

Michaels

Target