Feast 26 Brings Authentic Cajun Cuisine to Buford

Craving a taste of Louisiana cooking? Head toward the Mall of Georgia! Restaurant

feast26 stands out by offering authentic Cajun dishes that were once missing in Buford.

They stick to their southern roots by following traditional recipes with a wide range of

Cajun and southern comfort food across their menu. The feast26 team is passionate

about serving big flavor at an affordable price while using fresh, local ingredients and

adding a creative twist to their dishes!



Owner, Tracy Wallace, was inspired to open feast26 when he noticed a lack of Cajun

eating options in Gwinnett. He traveled to Louisiana and spent time learning all about

the cuisine in order to bring it back home to Buford with authenticity. He hopes to satisfy

the cravings of many native Louisianans while introducing Cajun eating to a wider

audience in Gwinnett.



“I think it really shows every day as people come in,” says Wallace. “They taste it and

go ‘wow, that makes me think of home!’”



feast26’s menu boasts a wide range of classic and unique dishes such as jambalaya,

shrimp etouffee, southern burritos, and Cajun feast fries – all made from scratch! They

even have a variety of sauces including peach BBQ and “Slap-Ya-Mama” ranch. And

don’t forget desserts – feast26 has beignets, banana pudding, and bread pudding with

bourbon caramel sauce.



The feast26 team understands that many families want to practice their own Cajun

recipes at home, so they also have a marketplace of packaged goods shipped in

straight from New Orleans every week! Savoie’s Andouille sausage, Louisiana-certified

peeled crawfish tails, and gator tail are just a few of their marketplace items.



feast26 offers curbside pickup, online ordering, and catering services. They are

currently building a second location in Winder that will offer dine-in eating and an

atmosphere designed to make diners feel like they are in the real French Quarter!



feast26 is located at 2625 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30519 – right next to the

Shell gas station. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 pm – 7 pm and

closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Address: 2625 Mall of Georgia Blvd. Buford, GA 30519

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12:00p-7:00p | Saturday 12:00p -7:00p

Phone: 770-630-3220

Click here to view full menu.