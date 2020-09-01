Back to in-person learning for Gwinnett County students

On Wednesday, September 2nd, a group of Gwinnett County Public Schools students returned to their classrooms for the first time since March. This transition to in-person instruction, for the families who desired that option, began with grades 1st grade, 6th grade, 9th grade, and self-contained special education students last week.

This week, the next phase began with Kindergarteners, 2nd graders, 3rd graders, 7th graders, and 10th graders. All grade levels will be phased in by September 9th for students whose families opted for in-classroom learning.

The road back to school has been complicated in 2020. Let’s cheer on the teachers, students, and parents as we forge ahead and work through the hurdles.

For more information and resources on Gwinnett County Public Schools’ plans for the 2020-2021 school year, click here.