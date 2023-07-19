You gotta have them and there’s no reason you should have to settle for the bland or the boring. You want to be floored by your floors. With Floor Coverings International, you know you will be. It’s the flooring store that comes to you. Flooring Coverings International not only offers a wide range of flooring options, but they bring a full flooring store experience right to the convenience of your own home. They’ll bring you samples for you to see how different materials, colors and styles will impact the look of your space. And you won’t have to be worried about making the wrong choice, since you will get to the see samples in the lighting of your home instead of a warehouse. Design experts will help you make choices that are great for your needs and stay within your budget.
Floor Coverings International carries a wide range of flooring options. No matter what you are looking for, we have options that will fit your lifestyle, the design of your home and your price-point and we bring it right to your door.
Call today to bring the mobile showroom with over 3000 samples to you!
Floor Coverings International Northeast Atlanta
www.northeastatlanta.floorcoveringsinternational.com
404-891-0249
3300 Holcomb Bridge Road Suite 224
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092