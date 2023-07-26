The UGA Gwinnett Campus is a vibrant advanced learning center for non-traditional and working professionals. Located conveniently in Gwinnett County, the campus is accessible to students living in or near the north-central Atlanta and northeast Georgia areas. As UGA’s professional graduate campus, we offer numerous graduate degrees and professional certificates in Education, Public Health, Social Work, Public Administration, and Industrial/Organizational Psychology.



We are proud to say our UGA Gwinnett students and graduates are leaders in their chosen professions. Dr. Beth Duggan, an anesthesiologist, recently graduated with her master’s from the Industrial-Organizational Psychology program at UGA Gwinnett. What she learned in the program has helped her relate to patients and colleagues. And she attributes her time spent in the program and on the UGA Gwinnett campus as a key factor in her professional success.



Along with our educational and professional programs, UGA Gwinnett prides itself on building partnerships with multiple Gwinnett County businesses and professionals. Our mission involves serving the community’s needs, promoting economic growth and workforce development in one of the state’s fastest-growing regions, and responding to critical workforce shortages in the local public-service arena. Our campus is open to our partners, and we strive to provide an open and accessible space for events, conferences, and continuing education courses.



With the goals of increasing access to graduate programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, continuing education, and public service and outreach programming, we hope you can envision yourself learning here. A UGA degree is closer than you think.