Flying High with Tina Herington of Suwanee Family Dentistry

Tina Herington is the founder of Suwannee Family Dentistry, a pilot, an engineer, a mom, and probably also a ninja. On this episode of The Gwinnett Podcast we tell her story! Strap in… clean the windshield, go through the check list, and get ready for takeoff!

Born in Decatur, Dr. Tina Herington is a Georgia native. She received her Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honor from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1996. She went on to obtain her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry in 2001 and started Suwanee Family Dentistry that same year. Since dental research is constantly evolving, Dr. Herington averages more than five times the minimum number of Continuing Education Courses each year. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, Hinman Dental Society, Gwinnett Dental Society, and is a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Herington also has served as a clinical instructor at the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry.

Dr. Herington became a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry in July 2008, and a Master in the Academy in June 2014. The Mastership program required 5 years to complete and required peer-reviewed case presentations in all areas of dentistry. Fewer than 1% of dentists ever achieve Mastership in the AGD! Dr. Herington has also served as the newsletter editor for the Georgia Academy of General Dentistry and a delegate to the national AGD meeting.

Dr. Herington also has a Commercial Pilot Certificate, Flight Instructor Certificate, and has been a part-time flight instructor since 1996. She obtained her NAFI Master Flight Instructor Designation in 2003. Dr. Herington is also a member of the Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2007-08, and participates in the Brighter Smiles for Brighter Futures Campaign to raise money to support the fight against breast cancer.

In her spare time, she enjoys aviation, hiking, biking, reading, and spending time with her husband and two young sons.

