Four Wesleyan School Faculty Members Named GISA Master Teachers

The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) has named four Wesleyan School faculty members GISA Master Teachers, the school announced today.

Leah Baughn (middle school modern and classical languages), Kevin Kadzis (high school social science), Lisa McNearney (lower school music), and Madison Thomas (third grade lead teacher) were all selected after completing a detailed application process through GISA this past spring.

To be accepted into GISA’s Master Teacher program, candidates must submit a detailed application. Applicants must also submit a portfolio of three tangible examples of outstanding work related to the classroom and to sharing and collaborating with other educators. The final part of the application is an unedited video of the candidate’s classroom teaching utilizing best practices and five letters of recommendation from colleagues, administrators, parents, and students.

This is the second consecutive year in which Wesleyan teachers have been honored as GISA Master Teachers.

Leah Baughn

Kevin Kadzis

Lisa McNearney

Madison Thomas

“We are delighted that GISA has acknowledged the hard work of these committed educators through the new Master Teacher program,” said Chris Cleveland, Wesleyan Head of School. “Leah, Kevin, Lisa, and Madison are outstanding classroom teachers and have been impacting the lives of Wesleyan students for many years. They are each deserving of this honor.”

Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wesleyan enrolled 1,179 students from throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area.

