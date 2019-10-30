Happy Halloween! Spooky and Fun Events Round-up

Happy Halloween! We’ve got all the fun, festive events lined up today for you to check out and enjoy the holiday!

Trunk or Treat

Trunk-or-Treats are a fun twist on the classic Trick-or-Treats and seem to be all the rage right now! Dress up your little ones and visit any of these locations to collect candy, play themed games, and see how people have decorated the trunks of their cars!

Buford Corn Maze

The Buford Corn Maze is a classic tradition in Gwinnett! Open for most of the fall, the corn maze has had extended hours the whole week leading up to Halloween. Find your way through the corn maze, take a ride on the hayride, and face your fears walking through the Haunted Forest!

Nightmare on Main Street

Join Good Word Brewing & Public House in Duluth for their Halloween celebration, Nightmare on Main Street!

An all-night event, families are welcome to join in on the fun starting at 5 p.m. The event features family-friendly spooky movies til 9 p.m., a costume contest, food and spooky cocktails, plus a magician! Stop by Good Word Brewing to join in on the festivities!

Adults-Only Halloween Bash

Join Blake’s of Braselton if you dare for their first adults-only Halloween Bash! Be prepared for the horrifying festivities including frightening food features, spooky spirit specials, a chilling costume contest, crazed candy apples, petrifying prizes and more!

Plus, local duo Rust & Rose will be performing from 7-10 pm!

The fun doesn’t end with Halloween! Check out some of the awesome events happening this fall in Gwinnett on the Guide to Gwinnett’s Event page!