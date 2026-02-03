Free Trees, No Green Thumb Required

Spring in Gwinnett has a way of nudging people outdoors. Windows open, porches get a quick sweep, and yards start asking for a little attention. This year, Gwinnett County is making that seasonal refresh surprisingly easy with its 2026 Front Yard Tree Program, which offers free native trees to eligible homeowners in unincorporated areas.

Yes, free. As in no nursery run, no hauling a sapling into your trunk, and no digging a hole while questioning your life choices.

The county selects tree species that are chosen for our local soil and climate, which means they’re built to last and look good doing it. Think redbuds and dogwoods that light up spring, sturdy oaks that promise long term shade, and magnolias that bring instant Southern charm.

How the Program Works

The process is refreshingly straightforward, especially for anyone who has ever abandoned a DIY yard project halfway through.

Homeowners apply online for the spring 2026 planting season

Trees are assigned based on availability, so specific requests are not guaranteed

Approved applicants get professional planting handled by landscapers

No shovels, no guesswork, no muddy shoes

Supplies are limited, so the county encourages applying early. Once you’re approved, the hardest part is deciding where to place your new favorite yard feature!

Why It Matters Locally

This isn’t just about curb appeal, though that’s a nice bonus. Native trees help manage stormwater, support local wildlife, and keep neighborhoods cooler during those long Gwinnett summers. They also quietly boost property values and make streets feel more established and welcoming.

For homeowners who want to upgrade their outdoor space without adding another project to the to do list, this program hits the sweet spot. It’s practical, community focused, and perfectly timed for spring.

If your front yard could use a little more shade, color, or future wow factor, this is one of those rare opportunities where doing something good for your home and the county costs exactly nothing. Homeowners can apply online by clicking here to be considered for the 2026 planting season.

A free tree is a great start. Find trusted Gwinnett landscaping services to help round out your outdoor plans this spring at guidetogwinnett.com/landscaping-services.