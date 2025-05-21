Freedom Fest: Gwinnett’s Juneteenth Celebration

Mark your calendar—and maybe clear a little room on your plate—because Juneteenth celebrations are lighting up Gwinnett this June! From city-sponsored gatherings to grassroots festivals, three standout events in Lawrenceville, Norcross, and Sugar Hill are honoring the holiday in ways that are joyful, thoughtful, and rooted in community.

Juneteenth, traditionally observed on June 19, commemorates the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. were informed of their freedom—marking a powerful milestone in American history. Whether you’re looking for live music, family fun, or a quiet moment of reflection, there’s a celebration near you worth showing up for.

Lawrenceville’s Day of Celebration

On Saturday, June 21, head to Rhodes Jordan Park for Lawrenceville’s Juneteenth Festival, hosted by the United Ebony Society and Gwinnett County Government. This afternoon gathering (12–7 p.m.) blends culture, commerce, and community in one of the area’s most vibrant public spaces.

Expect:

Live music and performances throughout the day.

throughout the day. Food trucks and handmade goods from a wide range of local vendors.

from a wide range of local vendors. Games and presentations that highlight history, heritage, and unity!

It’s Lawrenceville’s second official celebration of Juneteenth as a national holiday—and it’s shaping up to be a powerful one!

Norcross Starts the Week with Heart

Or start the week in Norcross, where the city will host a Juneteenth program at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at the Cultural Arts & Community Center.

What to expect:

African American performances and storytelling!

Community reflections in an intimate setting.

in an intimate setting. Livestream access, so you can still participate if you’re tied to your desk!

Thoughtful and inclusive, Norcross’s event reflects a city that honors its diversity and celebrates it with intention.

Sugar Hill Brings the Bash

Also on Saturday, June 21, the energy shifts to The Bowl in Sugar Hill, where the Black Women’s Association of Sugar Hill (BWASH) hosts its 6th annual Juneteenth celebration from 4–9 p.m.

Highlights include:

Live music, DJs, food trucks, and a kid zone!

Raffles, games, and the first-ever Miss Juneteenth Pageant.

Scholarship winner reveal for BWASH’s $1,000 award to a local high school senior!

BWASH blends celebration with purpose, showing how cultural pride and community support go hand in hand.

A Quick History Check

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were finally told they were free—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s a celebration of freedom delayed but not forgotten, and a reminder that the work of equality is ongoing.

However You Celebrate, Just Show Up

Whether you spend your Juneteenth at the park, the plaza, or online, Gwinnett is offering meaningful ways to honor the day.

And if you’re looking for even more ways to connect with local culture, www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment is a great place to start!