Dog Days Done Right: Sit, Stay, & Chill in Gwinnett!

You know that look your dog gives you when the leash comes out—but instead of excitement, it’s just… mild disappointment. Like, Really? The same sidewalk again? Sometimes your pup needs more than just another lap around the block, and honestly, you probably do too.

That’s where Gwinnett’s dog-friendly hangouts come in. From wide-open parks where pups can go full speed to patios where they’re practically part of the crowd, we’ve rounded up the best spots to shake up your dog’s routine (and yours)! Whether your buddy’s the sprinting type or the snacking type, these spots will make you both feel like you’ve actually gone somewhere—maybe, as Shel Silverstine says, “Where the Sidewalk Ends!”

Off-Leash and Loving It

For the dog that needs space to sprint, Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula is a must. With 109 acres to roam, it’s basically a dog’s dream. The fenced dog park means your buddy can go all out while you kick back. If your pup’s more of a sightseer, take the 2.5-mile paved trail around the park. You’ll both get your steps in—and probably meet some new two and four-legged friends!

Location: 400 Rabbit Hill Road, Dacula

400 Rabbit Hill Road, Dacula Hours: Sunrise to 11 PM

Sunrise to 11 PM Amenities: Dog park, soccer fields, playground, pavilion, sand volleyball, pond

Dog park, soccer fields, playground, pavilion, sand volleyball, pond Pro Tip: Visit early to snag a shady spot.

Need a little more adventure? Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee has 268 acres of greenspace, including a dog park where your pup can play while you take in the historic steel truss bridge. There’s a 1.6-mile paved trail and a more rugged 2.9-mile path if your dog has more energy to burn (and if you can keep up!)

Location: 380 Johnson Road, Suwanee

380 Johnson Road, Suwanee Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Sunrise to sunset Amenities: Dog park, skate complex, playground, pavilion, trails

Dog park, skate complex, playground, pavilion, trails Pro Tip: The bridge makes for a great photo op.

Paws and Pints: Best Dog-Friendly Patios

When your pup’s done running the show, it’s time to relax. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Peachtree Corners is perfect for winding down with a craft beer while your dog lounges on the patio. Weekend brunch here is a favorite, but happy hour can get a little lively—just keep an eye on your buddy.

Location: Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners Hours: Mon-Fri 11 AM–11 PM, Sat-Sun 10 AM–11 PM

Mon-Fri 11 AM–11 PM, Sat-Sun 10 AM–11 PM Vibe: Cozy, rustic, and dog-friendly

Prefer a local brew? StillFire Brewing in Suwanee is the spot. Dogs are truly family here, and the outdoor space is perfect for soaking up the sun with a cold one. This brewery and taproom is housed in a refurbished fire station and features a constantly rotating schedule of food trucks six days a week.

Location: Suwanee

Suwanee Hours: Monday Closed, Tue-Thurs Noon-10PM, Fri-Sat Noon-Midnight, Sun Noon-9PM

Monday Closed, Tue-Thurs Noon-10PM, Fri-Sat Noon-Midnight, Sun Noon-9PM Vibe: kids and dogs always welcome, tons of games and a large playground

And bonus! When in Suwanee, don’t miss out on Suwanee Farmers Market first thing Saturday morning. You can pick up a King of Pops Pup Pop—instant dog hero status.

Making the Most of Dog Days

Gwinnett’s dog-friendly spots aren’t just about keeping your pup entertained. They’re about finding places where both of you feel welcome. From shady trails to laid-back patios, these spots make it easy to enjoy the day together. Plus, supporting local gems like Lazy Dog and StillFire helps keep the community vibrant and dog-friendly. So grab the leash, pack some treats, and let your pup lead the way—because in Gwinnett, every day’s a dog day!

Everyone loves new toys—especially your furbabies! Find all your necessary (and “fun!”) pet care at www.guidetogwinnett.com/pets-animals!