Fresh, Modern Dining & Retail Coming to Buford’s New Ariston Development!

Ariston Group, LLC, owner and developer of ARISTON, Buford’s newest, highly anticipated mixed-use development, announces the construction start for its next phase known as The POINTE. This commercial hub will be home to approximately 26,000 sq. ft. of dining and service retail. ARISTON is located at the intersection of Mall of Georgia Blvd and Woodward Crossing Blvd immediately adjacent to the Mall of Georgia.

The POINTE joins two Class A luxury residential communities: The Ivy at Ariston, already complete and 100 percent occupied, as well as The Enzo at Ariston, currently under construction with pre-leasing underway. In addition, a 109-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel is in its final planning stages and expected to break ground later this year with an expected 2023 opening.

“We’ve curated an exceptional line-up of diverse restaurants with a focus on local businesses that offer everything from Asian fusion, to Mexican, to craft brews and an iconic breakfast place , all complemented by a rooftop bar overlooking a special gathering space,” explains Ralph Conti, principal and managing member of RaCo Real Estate Advisors, that is representing Ariston Group. “When these restaurants open their doors later this year, the entire Buford community as well as the nearby residents and hotel guests will enjoy a very unique dining and entertainment destination that goes well beyond the usual restaurant chains.”

Tequila Mama Taqueria occupies the largest space at The POINTE in a 6,350-sq. ft. building with outdoor seating and a roof top bar and lounge. Already a popular staple in Suwanee, Ga., Tequila Mama Taqueria specializes in a multi-cultural menu of tacos, bowls, tapas and entrée plates. Sister restaurant to Tequila Mama, Local Tap opens its inaugural location at ARISTON in a 4,200-sq-ft. building. This local, craft-heavy tap house brings the area’s hottest food trucks on a rotating schedule to its patrons.

Three additional restaurants occupy a 10,500-sq. ft. building at The POINTE at ARISTON. Flying Biscuitopens its 15th metro Atlanta location serving up Southern comfort classics such as chicken and waffles and bacon and eggs, vegan and vegetarian options and festive cocktails in its 3,500-sq. ft. storefront. Revolving Sushi Factorybrings Kaiten Zuhi Style or Conveyor Rotation Sushi to the community. Fresh sushi on colorful plates is delivered direct to customers on a rotating conveyor and on individual miniature locomotive trains throughout its 4,000-sq. ft. restaurant. VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion puts healthy eating habits within reach. The restaurant’s trained chefs transform popular global dishes into vegan masterpieces in its 3,000-sq. ft. space. This is the second outpost spreading the vegan love.

A fourth building housing Braces Now completes The POINTE. A team of orthodontic specialists offers Invisalign, traditional braces, whitening and laser gum contouring treatment for patients of all ages in the 5,010-sq. ft. storefront.

Fast-growing Buford, Ga. and the surrounding Gwinnett County community is the ideal market for a vibrant mixed-use community such as ARISTON. Located approximately 38 miles northeast of Atlanta, the area’s population has grown more than 40 percent within the past decade, while Gwinnett County continues to reign as the second largest county in Georgia. The region is quickly becoming a destination for job-rich developments including Water Tower Innovation Center, a 55,000-sq. ft. campus designed as an incubator for water innovation, and a 367,000-sq. ft. supply chain facility for Target Corporation.

The official groundbreaking for The POINTE took place on March 23.

ABOUT ARISTON

Ariston Group LLC and its affiliates Ariston Multi-Family Owners LLC, Ariston Retail Owners LLC and Ariston Hotel Owners LLC, are led by CEO Jon Guven. Born in Istanbul, TR; Guven and his family migrated to the United States when he was four years old. Guven and investment partner, former Atlanta Falcons all-pro wide receiver, Julio Jones, acquired the 16-acre future home of ARISTON in 2016. Buford’s newest mixed-use development includes two luxury, multifamily residential communities; restaurants and service amenities; and a Hilton Garden Inn. experienceariston.com