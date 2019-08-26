Friday Night Lights is Back! Did Your Team Win?

For many high schoolers, school doesn’t really start until football season begins. Now that it’s here, students are just itching for Fridays to come. The bright lights, the loud cheers, the face paint, the school traditions – it’s too exhilarating!

To make the season even more exciting, four Gwinnett teams made the High School Football America Preseason 100 National Rankings.

Parkview was Gwinnett’s highest-ranked team at No. 37, followed by Archer (43), North Gwinnett (50) and Grayson (60). This is going to be an exciting season!

This week, there were some very close games and some huge blowouts.

The closest game came between Greater Atlanta Christian and Lovett, who in overtime just nudged past GAC winning 30-29.

Providence Christian, Dacula and Shiloh all held their opponents to zero points, blowing past them with 64, 28 and 42 points respectively.

Buford City Schools’ Corky Kell Classic at Coolray Field was postponed to severe weather and the make-up date has not been announced yet. Berkmar and Collins Hill had bye weeks. Both schools’ seasons will open Friday, August 30.

See all this weekend’s results below:

Wednesday, August 21

Providence Christian v. Cross Keys, 64-0

Friday, August 23

Central Gwinnett v. South Gwinnett, 7-36

Meadowcreek v. Wesleyan, 19-30

Greater Atlanta Christian v. Lovett, 29-30

Dacula v. Discovery, 28-0

Duluth v. Shiloh, 0-42

Hebron Christian v. Clinch County, 28-46

Lanier v. Peachtree Ridge, 21-14

Parkview v. Mountain View, 28-18

Grayson v. James Clemens, 23-13

Saturday, August 24

Walton v. Norcross, 21-20

Colquitt County v. North Gwinnett, 17-6

Brookwood v. McEachern, 10-48

Archer v. Tucker, 41-7

East Coweta v. Mill Creek, 6-38

See this week’s complete football schedule by visiting Guide to Gwinnett – Events.