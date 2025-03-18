From ER to Rehab, They’ve Got You Covered

Healthcare is one of those things you want to get right the first time. And according to the people of Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center is a name you can trust. Voted a winner in the Best of Gwinnett Awards, hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com, this recognition comes straight from the community—not a panel of judges. When people need care, they know exactly where to turn, and the votes prove it.

For more than 40 years, Piedmont Eastside has been providing care that people count on. Their services cover just about everything—cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, robotic surgery, maternity and neonatal care, behavioral health, rehab, bariatrics, and 24/7 emergency services across two campuses. With 500 board-certified physicians and a commitment to high-quality care, they handle everything from routine checkups to life-saving procedures. Whether it’s a medical emergency, ongoing treatment, or a major surgery, they’ve built a reputation on expertise and reliability.

Winning Best of Gwinnett isn’t just a title—it’s a reflection of trust. People voted for Piedmont Eastside because they’ve experienced firsthand what expert care looks like when it matters most. That’s the kind of recognition you can’t buy, and it’s exactly why this hospital continues to be a pillar of healthcare in the community. When life happens, Piedmont Eastside is ready.

Contact

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Phone: 770-979-0200

Address: 1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078

Piedmont Eastside South Campus

Phone: 770-979-0200

Address: 2160 Fountain Drive, Snellville, GA 30078



Website: piedmont.org/Eastsideproviders

