Tara Fine Jewelry is Grateful For This Award!

“Winning the Best of Gwinnett Jeweler 2024 Award is an honor and blessing we humbly cherish – thank you for choosing Tara Fine Jewelry Company, your Jeweler for Life!”

At Tara Fine Jewelry Company, we value the importance of relationships. Since 1985, our family of Jewelry Artisans and Professionals have played a role in the lives of so many families’ memorable and milestone moments throughout Gwinnett County and beyond.

Selecting fine jewelry is a personal journey that commemorates life’s most memorable moments. Fine jewelry is the historian and recordkeeper that tells the stories of life’s milestones for generations to come.

We are honored, thankful, and truly blessed that our community has selected Tara Fine Jewelry Company as the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Jeweler, hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com. For 40 years and counting, our Fine Jewelry Experts have made dreams come true. We are dedicated to serving with excellence and providing nonstop 5-star service from the moment you walk in our doors!

Our superior team of in-house Master Jewelers, a Watch Specialist, and GIA Certified Diamond Experts, take immense pride in earning our valued reputation as a trusted Expert Jeweler. Family owned and operated, we are proud to be in our 40th year and celebrating with a grand renovation to make your Tara even better!

For a luxurious shopping experience with VIP attention to detail, we cordially invite you to our elegant showroom in Buford, GA. Known for our award-winning custom creations and world-renowned designer jewelry, we are your fine jewelry destination!

Contact

Phone: (770) 932-0119

Address: 1829 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518

Website: www.tarafinejewelry.com