Game On, Gwinnett! How High Schools Are Powering Georgia’s Esports Boom

Forget Friday night football lights! These days, it’s the soft glow of a gaming monitor that’s lighting up Gwinnett County. In a region better known for football rivalries and marching bands, other high school students are racking up state titles in League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And they’re not doing it from a friend’s basement. They’re competing in full-fledged esports arenas, built into schools like Hebron Christian Academy, where headsets and strategy now go hand-in-hand with GPAs.

Why Esports Matters for Students

Beyond the leaderboard, esports is opening real-world doors:

Tech career pipelines: Around here, students aren't just gaming. They're learning skills for real jobs in game development, live event production, IT, digital marketing, and cybersecurity, thanks to programs from the Georgia Film Academy and Georgia Esports League.

Scholarships: Georgia State, University of Georgia, and many others offer esports scholarships!

Georgia State, University of Georgia, and many others offer esports scholarships! Inclusive opportunities: Esports brings in all kinds of students. And maybe they’re the shyer kids who might not be into football, band, or drama. Now, these students have a new crew and a real way to compete, build skills, and feel part of something bigger!

At Brookwood, North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, and other hometown high schools, esports isn’t just about gaming. It goes beyond that, teaching tech whizzes about coding, data analysis, and collaboration under pressure.



From Joysticks to Job Skills

Parents might still call it “just screen time,” but esports’ economic timing couldn’t be better. According to Newzoo’s 2020 report, the global esports market officially surpassed $1 billion in revenue that year.

It’s not all fun and games, because the esports culture has created:

Plus, Georgia is one of the few states where esports is a sanctioned high school competition. That means, thanks to our state’s trendy, techy status, students can find a direct pipeline from school esports teams to college scholarships!



Gwinnett’s Play for the Future

Georgia’s gaming and esports sector is growing fast, fueled by strong state support and a post-COVID surge in online entertainment. And Gwinnett’s not just keeping up—it’s leading the charge! We’re home to the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST), ranked among the top STEM high schools in the country. GSMST students get to dive into real-world tech and data projects, like collecting and analyzing data in advanced research labs.



Plus, Gwinnett County Public Schools recently teamed up with Georgia State University to help teachers level up their STEM skills—offering a fully funded Master’s degree program focused on boosting STEM education across the district. And at schools like Paul Duke STEM High School, students aren’t just learning tech in theory. They’re getting hands-on experience to prep for careers in coding, engineering, and digital innovation.



Game Skills, Real Payoffs

When your high school MVP is a Smash Bros. champ with a scholarship and a coding side hustle, you don’t ask “Is this real?” You ask “How do we get more of it?”

In Gwinnett, with powerhouse programs and a tech-first mindset, students are turning game skills into career wins—and putting Georgia’s next generation on the map.



Looking for the schools and programs helping lead the charge? Check out the top local education resources at www.guidetogwinnett.com/education-childcare and www.guidetogwinnett.com/college-specialized-training find out where the next generation of innovators are getting their start.