Put the Phone Down and Go Outside!

Let’s be honest… If your screen time report had a face, it would be silently giving you the “stink eye.” And it should! Because while you were doom-scrolling and rewatching dog videos (no shame, we do it too), Gwinnett County has been quietly assembling one of the best park systems in Georgia. Maybe even the South!

We’re talking more than 50 award-winning parks and green spaces, each one practically yelling, “Touch grass, bestie!” And from Buford to Snellville, there’s something green and glorious for everyone. Want a peaceful trail to clear your head? Done. A splash pad for the kids? You got it. A disc golf course to settle that ongoing friend rivalry? Absolutely. Gwinnett isn’t just encouraging you to get outside—it’s making it ridiculously easy!



The Great Gwinnett Outdoors: A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure

Here’s the thing… This isn’t some back-patting municipal brag. Gwinnett’s park system works because it reflects the people who live here—diverse, active, and constantly looking for somewhere fun (and free) to spend a weekend! For your next Sunday picnic, consider…

Many parks now include fitness stations, inclusive playgrounds, and even pop-up programming like nature walks and movie nights.

Gwinnett’s goal is make sure there’s no barrier between you and the great outdoors—besides maybe a stubborn group text! Don’t worry, your friends will catch the outdoor bug soon, too (just maybe bring bug spray?)!



Still Scrolling? The Parks Will Wait. But Why Should They?

Our county didn’t just stumble into its green reputation. It’s the result of years of intentional planning and community feedback. In fact, Gwinnett’s parks regularly earn national recognition, including the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in park management.

So if you’re waiting for a sign to close your laptop, lace up your sneakers, and go breathe real air… This is it. Your phone will survive, and your brain will thank you. That TikTok can wait ‘til after the hike.



