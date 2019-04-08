Gateway85 CID Hires New Executive Director

The Gateway85 Community Improvement District (CID) has hired Emory Morsberger to lead the organization as Executive Director effective April 15, 2019. Morsberger comes with a long history of involvement in the development, management and growth of community improvement districts in Georgia, including his involvement with the Tucker Summit CID and Lilburn CID as president. Morsberger was instrumental in forming the Gateway85 CID (formerly Gwinnett Village CID) in 2005, where he also has served on the Gateway85 board of directors. He has a strong vision for the area and will continue to gain momentum with his plan for the future of the largest CID in Georgia.

Executive Director Marsha Anderson Bomar resigned her position with Gateway85 to accept a senior leadership position with a regional organization. Details will be announced later this month. In her time with Gateway85, Bomar has led the organization through a successful rebrand, numerous infrastructure as well as development projects and multiple other advancements that have positioned Gateway85 for a prosperous future.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that Marsha and the organization have accomplished over the past 13 years,” Morsberger says. “I will strive to make Gateway85 an incredible corridor where businesses and the community will prosper.”

Morsberger, who recently resigned as president of the Lilburn CID, currently heads two other local CID’s as president; Tucker Summit CID and Metro South CID. He will transition his Lilburn CID position by June 30.

“The Lilburn CID is located along U.S. 29 (Lawrenceville Highway) mostly within the city of Lilburn. While Gateway85 is five times the size of LCID, their proximity will create synergy,” added Morsberger.