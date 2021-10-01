Gather ‘Round the Campfire! Uncovering Lawrenceville’s Spookiest Ghost Stories

The leaves are turning red and orange, there’s a creeping chill in the air and you might even hear a coyote (or werewolf) howl at night… You know what that means – it’s time to get in the Halloween spirit by sharing our spookiest stories and eeriest experiences! Of course, terrifying tall tales and local legends might send a shiver down your spine, but it’s the true historical events that can really creep you out. And since Lawrenceville is the oldest city in Gwinnett—celebrating its bicentennial this year—there are so many spine-tingling stories to dig into!

In today’s special Halloween episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, Tim Whitson of Aurora Theatre’s Lawrenceville Ghost Tours guides us on a teeth-chattering journey through all of the historic city’s strangest stories. From the time when 11Alive went ghost hunting in the Lawrenceville cemetery to paranormal experiences in Crogan Street shops to a real-life case of being buried alive, there’s so much to uncover!

So, ready for a fright? Pop in your earbuds, grab your flashlight and “gather ‘round the campfire” with us as we bring this haunted history to the surface!