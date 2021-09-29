The City of Lilburn is Making a Splash this Fall!

The City of Lilburn is making a big splash this fall. On September 18, 2021, a beautiful new Splash Pad and Pavilion opened to the public at Lilburn City Park (76 Main Street). These new park amenities are built adjacent to one another, and sit right in the heart of Lilburn’s growing downtown district, known as “Old Town.”

The splash pad was intentionally designed with Old Town Lilburn history in mind. There are two buckets that pour out water, and this points to the history of the “Bucket Brigade” volunteers that saved Old Town Lilburn from a large fire in 1920 that nearly destroyed the town. Another design feature resembles railroad tracks and a “cow catcher” found on the front of trains, which relates to Lilburn’s history as a railroad town. The regular hours of operation for the Splash Pad will be as follows: Wednesday – Sunday: 11 am – 7 pm; Monday – Tuesday: Closed for maintenance.

The new pavilion has 3,000 square feet of covered space and includes public restrooms and two changing rooms on the main floor as well as a basement with a green room for concert performers and storage for city events.

Old Town Lilburn is currently experiencing unparalleled downtown development from the private sector, with new restaurant and commercial spaces as well as a brewery all being planned for the downtown in the future. These future commercial developments will help to meet the growing demand for community gathering spots from Lilburn residents that regularly enjoy the area. Several large residential projects have also brought lots of new residents to the downtown.

This Fall, there are events for everyone in Lilburn. On Tuesday, October 5th, the Lilburn Police Department will host the annual “National Night Out” event at Lilburn City Park. All are invited to come and interact with various Public Safety agencies, and kids love getting to engage with officers in an up close and personal way. Next, on Saturday, October 9th, the 49th Lilburn Daze Arts and Crafts Festival will be hosted by the Lilburn Woman’s Club at Lilburn City Park. Lilburn Daze is a staple event for the community, and a great time to enjoy fall weather, great shopping and food vendors, and live music on the stage. Saturday, October 23 has two great opportunities. In the morning, there is the “Old Town 5k & Fun Run” at the Park. The 5k route follows our Greenway Trail, and offers a great race experience for both adults and kids. Then, in the afternoon of October 23, 1910 Public House is hosting the annual “Lil’ Beer Fest.” Enjoy and experience the local craft beer scene with family and friends right off on Main Street.

Lastly, we are very excited about adding another public art piece to the city. Starting on October 4, a local muralist named Sonny Franks will begin a mural on a large brick wall of City Park bathrooms near the new children’s playground. This new mural features dozens of monarch butterflies and has a whimsical quality that will have you wanting to take photos in front of it each time you’re here. Feel free to come see Sonny Franks paint live during Lilburn Daze on October 9. For more information on all the exciting things happening in Lilburn, always check out www.OldTownLilburnGA.com. And remember, “Lilburn is Hip!”

Photo credit: Emil Powella