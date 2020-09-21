GCPS Hosting Virtual Job Fairs for Prospective Substitute Teachers

Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is hosting virtual job fairs to recruit new substitute teachers throughout the rest of September. They are also offering open computer lab hours to assist prospective subs with their application process. Think substitute teaching is the right fit for you? GCPS is ready to onboard new hires, so right now is the perfect time to apply for this flexible part-time position!

GCPS’s upcoming virtual job fairs will occur on the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30at 6 p.m.

Substitute teaching at GCPS is especially flexible this school year, because instruction may be provided in an in-person, digital, or hybrid format depending on the class one is teaching. Subs may also work on daily or long-term assignments. Substitutes are able to select their own class assignments and therefore determine their own schedule. Compensation varies from $98 per day to $120 per day for on-call subs.

Ready to apply? All applicants must provide a college diploma or transcripts, provide a reference, and complete the GCPS Substitute Teacher Training Program (unless the applicant already has a valid or expired teaching certificate or has completed practicum or student teaching in GCPS).

For applicants who need assistance, GCPS is offering open hours at the Galileo Computer Lab with members of the Substitute Team who are ready to help. Upcoming computer lab days are Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reach the Galileo Computer Lab, visitors should follow the signs from the front desk of Building 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd NW in Suwanee. All applicants must wear a mask or face covering inside the building and computer lab.

For further information, visit GCPSjobs.org or email substitutes@gcpsk12.org for assistance.