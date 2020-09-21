Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Technology fans of Gwinnett, rejoice! Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is celebrating its first anniversary.

Curiosity Lab is the world’s first 5G-enabled living laboratory for testing and deployment of autonomous vehicle and smart city technology. Inside, the Lab provides startups and innovation teams with an appropriate environment to test their technology, featuring:

A 3-mile autonomous vehicle test track

5G connectivity

Smart traffic light and poles

A real-world environment where more than 8,000 people live

Curiosity Lab was launched in conjunction with Smart City Expo Atlanta one year ago. In that one year, Curiosity Lab has:

Won Transportation Project of the Year in the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA),

Interacted strongly with the community with the deployment of Local Motors’ Olli, the world’s co-created autonomous electric shuffle,

Innovated and launched the world’s first fleet of shared e-scooters utilizing teleoperated repositioning,

And expanded and improved its infrastructure to continue providing the best research and testing opportunities it can.

Happy first anniversary, Curiosity Lab! Here’s to many more.

To learn more about Curiosity Lab and its workings, click here to access their website.