Peachtree Corners Virtual Tour with Mayor Mike Mason

It is no secret that 2020 has been one heck of a year – pandemics, hurricanes, you name it. But amidst such adversity, our local leaders have risen to the occasion and found new innovative ways to connect with their community.

This past week, Peachtree Corners Mayor, Mike Mason, delivered an incredible virtual state of the city address. Mason, reviewed annual achievements, updated us on current city projects and gave us a glimpse of the city’s future plans as we approach the finish line of 2020.

In the video, you will see Mason strolling through several locations across the city explaining what is going on and what to expect in upcoming months.

Mayson takes his viewers to Town Center, the epicenter of life in Peachtree Corners, where he shows off the newly added playground equipment. Next, he takes a trip to the wooded area adjacent to the Town Green to show the brand new exercise stations and equipment for residents.

Mason then strolls down the new pedestrian bridge, perfect for walking, running, or biking, as he outlines the plans for the city’s botanical gardens that will be visible from the bridge.

The virtual tour concludes with Mason making his way to The Curiosity Lab, which is the world’s first 5G-enabled living laboratory for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles and smart city technology. Talk about economic development!

There is no doubt that big things are happening in the City of Peachtree Corners! Thanks for the tour, Mayor Mason!

Stay up to date with the most recent city events and updates at peachtreecornersga.gov.