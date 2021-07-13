Get Back in the Flow! Free Outdoor Yoga Classes

With fresh air, clear skies and lush grass, summertime is the perfect time to give outdoor yoga a go! And luckily, numerous parks and craft breweries across Gwinnett are hosting free classes from now into the fall! Whether you’re a total beginner, a seasoned yogi or you haven’t stretched in ages, don’t worry—the experienced instructors will guide you through a session that’s accessible to all ages and skill levels.
These local classes start at various times throughout the day, so there’s bound to be a session that fits your schedule. It’s a great way to start your morning off on the right bare foot or feel refreshed at the end of a long, tedious day. Plus, if you’ve never tried it before, there are so many perks to doing yoga as part of a group. Doing yoga at home or from a video tutorial just doesn’t compare!
These outdoor sessions across Gwinnett are the perfect way to get back into group workouts safely while getting some fresh air. So, grab your yoga mat, kick off your shoes and unwind with a relaxing yet invigorating outdoor yoga class–no prior experience or membership fees necessary!
BUFORD
Namaste Nights: Yoga in the Village
Tuesdays at 7 pm – 8 pm
Every week from April 13 to October 26
Location: Mall of Georgia (on the main lawn near P.F. Chang’s and The Cheesecake Factory)
3333 Buford Drive, Buford, GA 30519
Note: Bring your own yoga mat
Learn more
LAWRENCEVILLE
200Together: Yoga at the Lawn
Wednesday, August 11 at 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Location: Lawrenceville Lawn
147 Luckie St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Note: Registration required
Learn more
Beer Yoga at Slow Pour Brewing
Sundays once a month at 11 am
Next dates: July 11 and August 8
Location: Slow Pour Brewing Company
407 N. Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Learn more
SUGAR HILL
Sunrise Splash Pad Yoga
Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 am – 8:30 am
Location: E.E. Robinson Park
850 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Learn more
Baby Goat Yoga at Indio Brewing
Held on the last Sunday of every month – time varies
Next date: July 25 at 11 am
Location: Indio Brewing
5019 West Broad Street M145, Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Note: Prior registration required – tickets sold at brewery
Learn more
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Yoga on the Green
Tuesdays at 8:30 am – 9:30 am
Every week from April 27 to September 28
Location: Peachtree Corners Town Green
5140 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092
Note: Bring your own yoga mat
Learn more
Morning Flow on the Patio at Anderby Brewing
Saturdays at 10 am – 11 am
Every week from July 10 to October 30
Location: Anderby Brewing
110 Technology Pkwy #200, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Note: Registration required. Participants receive full pint of their choice for just $4 any time within one week of class!
Learn more