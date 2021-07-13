Get Back in the Flow! Free Outdoor Yoga Classes

With fresh air, clear skies and lush grass, summertime is the perfect time to give outdoor yoga a go! And luckily, numerous parks and craft breweries across Gwinnett are hosting free classes from now into the fall! Whether you’re a total beginner, a seasoned yogi or you haven’t stretched in ages, don’t worry—the experienced instructors will guide you through a session that’s accessible to all ages and skill levels.

These local classes start at various times throughout the day, so there’s bound to be a session that fits your schedule. It’s a great way to start your morning off on the right bare foot or feel refreshed at the end of a long, tedious day. Plus, if you’ve never tried it before, there are so many perks to doing yoga as part of a group. Doing yoga at home or from a video tutorial just doesn’t compare!

These outdoor sessions across Gwinnett are the perfect way to get back into group workouts safely while getting some fresh air. So, grab your yoga mat, kick off your shoes and unwind with a relaxing yet invigorating outdoor yoga class–no prior experience or membership fees necessary!

BUFORD

Namaste Nights: Yoga in the Village

Tuesdays at 7 pm – 8 pm

Every week from April 13 to October 26

Location: Mall of Georgia (on the main lawn near P.F. Chang’s and The Cheesecake Factory)

3333 Buford Drive, Buford, GA 30519

Note: Bring your own yoga mat

Learn more

LAWRENCEVILLE

200Together: Yoga at the Lawn

Wednesday, August 11 at 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Location: Lawrenceville Lawn

147 Luckie St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Note: Registration required

Learn more

Beer Yoga at Slow Pour Brewing

Sundays once a month at 11 am

Next dates: July 11 and August 8

Location: Slow Pour Brewing Company

407 N. Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Learn more

SUGAR HILL

Sunrise Splash Pad Yoga

Saturday, July 17 and Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 am – 8:30 am

Location: E.E. Robinson Park

850 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Learn more

Baby Goat Yoga at Indio Brewing

Held on the last Sunday of every month – time varies

Next date: July 25 at 11 am

Location: Indio Brewing

5019 West Broad Street M145, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Note: Prior registration required – tickets sold at brewery

Learn more

PEACHTREE CORNERS

Yoga on the Green

Tuesdays at 8:30 am – 9:30 am

Every week from April 27 to September 28

Location: Peachtree Corners Town Green

5140 Town Center Blvd, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092

Note: Bring your own yoga mat

Learn more

Morning Flow on the Patio at Anderby Brewing

Saturdays at 10 am – 11 am

Every week from July 10 to October 30

Location: Anderby Brewing

110 Technology Pkwy #200, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Note: Registration required. Participants receive full pint of their choice for just $4 any time within one week of class!

Learn more