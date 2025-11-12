Get Your Greens (and Your Steps) in Gwinnett

Getting healthy isn’t about sweating it out solo or counting kale leaves; it’s about doing life stronger, steadier, and side by side. Whether you’re stretching at a free outdoor yoga class, planting tomatoes in a community garden, or learning new ways to de-stress with your neighbors, Gwinnett County is turning wellness into a full-on community movement.

That spirit is at the heart of Live Healthy Gwinnett, the county’s initiative to inspire positive change through physical activity, nutrition, and emotional wellness. You’ll find something for every pace and personality: boot camps at the park, mindfulness workshops, 5Ks that double as family fun days, and even classes that make mental health a little less intimidating. It’s wellness that fits into real life, not the other way around. You can check out all their offered events here!

Cultivating More Than Crops

If Live Healthy Gwinnett gets people moving, Harvest Gwinnett keeps them grounded…literally! Spread across 13 community gardens countywide, the program is part education, part collaboration, and part fresh produce pipeline. Residents can rent a plot or volunteer to help maintain shared gardens, many of which donate hundreds of pounds of fruits and vegetables to local food pantries each season.

It’s the kind of grassroots effort that does more than fill plates. Harvest Gwinnett builds neighbors out of strangers, teaches kids where carrots actually come from, and connects people to the soil and to each other.

The Gwinnett Way to Wellness

Mindful living: Workshops and programs tackle stress, nutrition, and mental well-being head-on.

Growing good: Thirteen gardens across Gwinnett provide hands-on learning and fresh food for local families.

As fall settles in, you’ll find the county’s trails a little busier, the gardens a little greener, and the community a little closer. Because in Gwinnett, “healthy” isn’t a personal project, it’s a shared pursuit.

