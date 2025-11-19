Bigger, Bolder, Gwinnett

Growth is nothing new in Gwinnett. The county adds new families, new businesses, and new opportunities every year. What often goes unseen is the behind-the-scenes planning that keeps quality of life moving in step with all that momentum. Gwinnett County’s Department of Community Services is leaning into that work for 2026 with investments designed to support residents, strengthen partnerships, and build a healthier, more connected local economy.

At the center of the plan is a strategic focus on services for seniors, families, and youth. The Senior Wing at Dacula Park will create a larger hub for wellness, learning, and social programs. The expansion of the Senior Mobile Program will bring resources directly into neighborhoods that benefit from on-site support. These projects are more than amenities. They function as targeted investments in public health, access, and community independence, which in turn contribute to a stronger local workforce and steadier long-term economic growth.

Youth enrichment is also rising on the priority list. Expanded after-school and summer programs aim to keep students engaged, supported, and prepared for the future. Animal-welfare initiatives are increasing their footprint as well, with outreach efforts that promote responsible pet ownership, public safety, and adoption readiness. Together, these efforts reinforce a county-wide commitment to stability and well-being. When families and individuals have consistent support, communities become more resilient and local dollars go further.

What’s Coming in 2026

A quick look at the projects shaping the year ahead

• The Community Resource Center on Grayson Highway, opening in Q4 2026, will offer consolidated access to housing support, health resources, and workforce referrals

• New digital tools will streamline communication and scheduling for residents who rely on county programs

• Expanded volunteer pathways will connect local talent and passion with real community needs

• Increased staffing and training will support the growing demand for high-touch services

The thread running through every initiative is intentional investment that meets residents where they are. Community Services is building toward a model that prioritizes inclusion, innovation, and long-term impact. For local businesses, nonprofits, and community partners, this means a stronger foundation for collaboration and growth. Gwinnett has always been a county that moves forward with purpose. These 2026 investments continue that trajectory by making sure the community grows with both vision and care.

Explore more local resources at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/community-organizations