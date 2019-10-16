Gladiators Debut New Brand and Players This Opening Weekend

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena.

The Atlanta Gladiators’ opening weekend is here! It’s already looking like an exciting season with the new branding, new players, and even a new radio partnership.

The Gladiators have most recently added both a forward and a goalie to its team. They have re-signed forward Luke Stork, an Ohio State product, who spent the end of last season with the Gladiators, and added goalie Jeremy Brodeur, who spent time in both the ECHL and AHL last year.

Back in August, the Gladiators announced the launch of a refreshed team image, including new colors and updated logos as part of the evolution of the Gladiators brand. As they move closer to the start of the 17th year in franchise history, the team enters the 2019-2020 season with a brand-new look. The fresh colors and revitalized logos form an integral part of the team’s efforts to connect and attract fans throughout the highly diverse landscape in metro Atlanta. The Gladiators’ new colors of navy blue and gold are a marked difference to the standard black and red that dominates Atlanta sports, something the team believes will help to create a unique identity for them in the market.

“Count on seeing a much bigger presence by the Gladiators in all areas of the community. In order to better connect and stand out with new and existing fans, we needed to have a fresh look that was more appealing to a broader, diverse audience in a youthful market,” said Team President Jerry James.

The Atlanta Gladiators have also struck a new deal with Sports Radio 680 “The Fan,” making the sports radio giant the club’s official new radio home. Dickey Broadcasting hosts some of Atlanta’s biggest sports teams like the Braves, University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and other major sports teams in the Atlanta Metro area. That list now grows to include Gwinnett’s very own Atlanta Gladiators.

According to the deal, the Atlanta sports station will host select Gladiators games this season and will also help market the team. The partnership will feature live remotes, on-air interviews with players, a coach’s show, a weekly show with Gladiators’ team president and more.

The Gladiators play their home games at Infinite Energy Center, located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097.

