Half a Century! Annandale Village celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Annandale Village, a Gwinnett nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, is celebrating its 50th year anniversary this year.

Founded in 1969 and located in Suwanee, Georgia, Annandale is a nationally recognized leader among nonprofit organizations and is the only nonprofit in the state of Georgia to offer men and women with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries a continuum of service and care.

To commemorate this monumental accomplishment, Annandale will hold various special events and fundraising efforts throughout 2019 and 2020. This includes their flagship annual fundraising event, Jazzy Thing, which raises awareness for individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries; and Annandale Village’s Annual Family Weekend, which welcomes hundreds of families and friends to a weekend of celebration in the fall.









“Annandale’s mission is to turn disability into possibility for the hundreds of men and women we serve each year,” said Annandale’s CEO Adam Pomeranz. “For the past fifty years, the generous support we’ve received from individuals, foundations and corporate contributors has helped grow our services exponentially, allowing us to provide a comprehensive range of programs designed to improve the quality of life of each Villager served.”

Annandale’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Steve Gaultney, reflects on Annandale’s unique mark in the community: “Annandale Village is one of only three organizations of its kind in the entire United States. I am so proud to be serving alongside men and women with unique abilities as they live their lives as independently as possible.”

The mission of Annandale Village is to provide progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries so that they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment.

Annandale Village is located at 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024.