Mitsubishi Electric Classic Announces  New Assistant Tournament Director

There’s a new Champion in the house with Mitsubishi Electric Classic

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic recently announced a new team member to its tournament staff. Ashley Hamilton will join as Assistant Tournament Director.

Ashley Hamilton joined the organization on October 14, 2019, as the Mitsubishi Electric Classic’s Assistant Tournament Director. Ashley’s professional experience prior to joining the tournament staff was Director of The First Tee of West Virginia with the West Virginia Golf Association. During Ashley’s tenure with The First Tee of West Virginia, her leadership resulted in programming growth within the organization by collaborating with over 137 youth-serving community partners and impacting more than 46,000 students in 2019.

Prior to that, Ashley was Director of Special Events at The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA TOUR Event. As Director of Special Events, Ashley coordinated and managed all activities for the PGA TOUR professional players, professional caddies, tournament sponsors, client and sponsor services, and the tournament’s multiple special events throughout the tournament week. Ashley’s professional work experience also includes a dynamic list of resort properties, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, The George Washington Hotel, and Lansdowne Resort and Spa.

Ashley Hamilton is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “On behalf of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Gwinnett Championship Foundation, and the Gwinnett Sports Commission, we are extremely excited to welcome Ashley Hamilton to the tournament team,” said Monte Ortel, Executive Director of the Gwinnett Sports Commission and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. “Ashley provides PGA TOUR event management experience, first-class client activation programming, a community-focused approach, and progressive marketing and advertising initiatives to the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.”

The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is an official event on the PGA TOUR Champions scheduled for April 13-19, 2020.