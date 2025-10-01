Glow Big or Gourd Home

Pumpkins are having their moment, and at Stone Mountain Park they are positively stealing the show. From now until November 2, the Pumpkin Festival returns with a mix of fall fun and glowing spectacle that has made it a seasonal tradition for Gwinnett families.

Play by Day

Daylight hours set the stage with activities for every age. Families can wander through whimsical fairy tale scenes, watch live storytelling, laugh through comedy shows, and even join the Mad Hatter’s pie-eating contest. Park staples like the Summit Skyride add a dose of adventure, and character meet-and-greets ensure little ones leave with big memories.

Glow by Night

When the sun dips, the park transforms into a glowing wonderland. Larger-than-life pumpkin displays light the paths, classic storybook characters appear in illuminated scenes, and tunnels of light turn evening strolls into pure magic. Highlights include:

Fairy tale vignettes brought to life in glowing detail

The popular Dino Glow experience, complete with neon dinosaurs

Seasonal treats and plenty of photo-worthy backdrops

A nighttime parade that caps the day with music and lights

For families across the metro, the Pumpkin Festival has become more than just another weekend outing. It is a fall tradition that blends nostalgia with spectacle, where glowing tunnels, fairy tale scenes, and pumpkin-spiced everything turn a familiar landmark into a seasonal playground. Whether you come for the laughs, the lights, or the sheer number of pumpkins, Stone Mountain’s festival delivers a glow that feels like fall at its best. Get your tickets for this event here!

