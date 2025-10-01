Harvest Fest, Homegrown in Lawrenceville

On November 1, the Lawrenceville Lawn will trade its usual calm for a full-on fall celebration. The City of Lawrenceville’s Harvest Festival is back, packing six hours of live music, family fun, and local creativity into one bustling afternoon.

A Lawn Full of Life

From noon to 6 p.m., more than 200 vendors and artisans will transform downtown into a seasonal marketplace. Expect hand-poured candles, custom woodwork, jewelry, fine art, and all manner of handmade goods, plus plenty of food trucks to keep appetites in check. Kids can dive into games and activities while parents linger over booths that feel like both a treasure hunt and a community showcase.

Live entertainment threads through the day, turning the Lawn into both a stage and a gathering place. The mix of music, vendors, and family-friendly fun makes the festival feel less like shopping and more like a neighborhood block party, just one with way more caramel apples.

Why It’s a Local Favorite

Part of the magic lies in how many different corners of the community show up here. Artisans travel in with goods, local groups pitch in to volunteer, and neighbors catch up between vendor tents. The result is a festival that feels woven from the town’s own fabric, creative, welcoming, and proud of its roots.

Admission is free, which means the only thing you need to bring is your curiosity and maybe a tote bag (trust us, you will want one).

So mark your calendar for November 1, grab the family, and head to the Lawrenceville Lawn. Whether you come for the music, the shopping, or just the small-town glow of a community gathering, the Harvest Festival is fall in Lawrenceville at its finest.

Looking for a festival near you? Start with the full directory at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/festivals