Golf tournament funds care network for Gainesville families

Finding the right care can sometimes be difficult for those facing hardship, especially when they need help quickly or even need more than one service at a time. Through a new coordinated care network called Unite Us, non-profit leaders across the community hope to change that.

Driven by United Way of Hall County and funded in part by Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation’s Medical Center Open golf tournament – which raised more than $300,000 in support of the technology platform this year – Unite Us will make communication and referrals more streamlined between community nonprofits and service organizations, helping to connect individuals and families with the social services and help they need in real time.

“Unite Us connects community organizations in one system to better meet the needs of our community,” said Jessica Dudley, president and chief professional officer of United Way of Hall County. “This allows us to serve our neighbors when they need it most, not after.”

The Medical Center Open has a long history of supporting community initiatives. Proceeds from past events have benefited many projects, including partnerships with Good News Clinics, Gateway Domestic Violence Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier, Georgia Mountain Food Bank and the Hub at Gainesville High School, to name a few.

“Not only is the Medical Center Open the premier golf tournament in the area, it’s a fun time,” said Debbie Lawson Davis, co-owner of Lawson Air Conditioning & Plumbing. “It’s a great networking opportunity for business owners and you can feel good about a day on the golf course, knowing it’s benefitting the community.”

Many participants and sponsors return each year, with this year’s event including more than 200 participants and 100 sponsors. Bank of America was this year’s premier sponsor.

“This day would not be possible without the work of so many,” said David Lee, co-chair of this year’s Medical Center Open. “We are grateful to our sponsors and teams who participated in the event, as well as the committee and the Foundation staff. I’m proud to be a part of such a long-standing legacy.”