This podcast episode of The Guide To Gwinnett focuses on the event Paint Gwinnett Pink, which is a major annual event in Gwinnett County that celebrates breast cancer awareness and honors those affected. Nate McGill, one of the hosts, interviews Dr. Debra Miller, a medical professional with a strong involvement in the event.

Dr. Miller shares her background, explaining her early passion for science and compassion for others, which led her to pursue a career in medicine. She initially considered primary care but found her true calling in oncology during her time at Wake Forest School of Medicine, where she was inspired by the dedication and care of the oncologists and nurses she met.

The conversation highlights Dr. Miller's long-standing commitment to her work in oncology and her deep connection to events like Paint Gwinnett Pink, which help raise awareness and support for breast cancer.