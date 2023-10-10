The American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the approximately one million with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder. Founded in 1961, APDA has raised and invested more than $252 million to provide outstanding patient services and educational programs, elevate public awareness about the disease, and support research designed to unlock the mysteries of PD and ultimately put an end to this disease.

The APDA Georgia Chapter works tirelessly every day to support and empower those in our community who are impacted by Parkinson’s disease.

Services Provided:

Educational programs and resources

Support groups

Exercise and wellness classes

Information and referrals

Financial Support Program

and much more

The primary purposes of the Georgia Chapter are:

To raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease

To raise funds for Parkinson’s disease research

To plan and execute educational programs with the local Information and Referral Center

To raise funds to support the work of the Association

To raise funds to support the work of the Chapter

To plan and execute Chapter outreach programs for the Parkinson’s community



Their target audience is people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. However the goal is also to serve the medical community and the community at large by raising awareness of the disease and the treatments and support available. The Georgia Chapter works in close cooperation with the Information & Referral Center at Morehouse School of Medicine to provide educational programs featuring topics that relate to Parkinson’s disease and to the caregivers. The Georgia Chapter initiates, funds and implements other outreach programs as requested by our members and our target audience.

We promote hope and optimism through innovative services, programs, education, and support, while also funding vital research. We are here to help you and your loved ones every step of the way.

APDA Optimism Walk, Saturday, April 27, 2024, Pernoshal Park, 4575 N Shallowford Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338, 10:00 AM Fun Begins, 11:00 AM

Walk with Us!

To register as an individual or start a team for the 2024 Optimism Walk visit: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/georgia/