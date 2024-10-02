Fall, pumpkins and scarecrows go together and have been the perfect backdrop for the last 50 plus years for the annual Lilburn Daze Fall Festival.

What’s better than a good old-fashioned fall festival? A fall festival with a pet parade, that’s what! Dog lovers and cat people alike better mark their calendars because the Lilburn Daze Fall Festival is returning to Lilburn City Park on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the costumed pet parade will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Established in 1973, Lilburn Daze has become a signature event in the Lilburn community, featuring a Kid’s Corner, free entertainment and copious amounts of festival food like hotdogs and funnel cakes in addition to various arts and crafts. Hosted by the GFWC Lilburn Womans Club and co-sponsored by the City of Lilburn this is a festival that is looked forward to annually by up to 10,000 visitors. Attendance is free with area shuttle parking available.

The GFWC Lilburn Womans Club was founded in 1972 with a focus on community service through their five Community Service Project groups of Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment and Health and Wellness. Lilburn Daze was established as a club fundraiser to support the endeavors of these five programs. It has grown from an event similar to a garage sale to an event now attended by the thousands! Proceeds from Lilburn Daze have funded scholarships, both college and Gwinnett Tech, supported local schools including a yearly donation to CARE teams, funded restoration of the Wynne Russell House, supported the Lilburn library, and numerous other community activities.

Mark your calendar to Save the Date for this year’s annual Lilburn Daze Fall Festival. For more information about Lilburn Daze visit lilburndaze.org and for more information about becoming a member of the GFWC Lilburn Womans Club visit lilburnwomansclub.org.