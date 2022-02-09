Green Tea Goodness! How to Make the Perfect Matcha Latte

Written by Zeal Dobariya, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)

Matcha is a powder that comes from processing green tea leaves. Matcha traditionally comes from East Asia and can be consumed in many ways. Most commonly, it is consumed in drinks and desserts. Matcha is high in catechins, which are a type of antioxidant, and may have some cancer fighting properties. It also is high in nutrients and contains caffeine so matcha lattes are a great drink to start your day with.

What You’ll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of matcha powder

• 1 tablespoon of white sugar

• 3 tablespoons of almond milk

• 2 tablespoons of heavy cream

• 1 bowl

• 1 whisk

• 1 sifter

• 1 cup

• 2-3 spoons

Directions: