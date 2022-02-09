Green Tea Goodness! How to Make the Perfect Matcha Latte

Written by Zeal Dobariya, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)
Matcha is a powder that comes from processing green tea leaves. Matcha traditionally comes from East Asia and can be consumed in many ways. Most commonly, it is consumed in drinks and desserts. Matcha is high in catechins, which are a type of antioxidant, and may have some cancer fighting properties. It also is high in nutrients and contains caffeine so matcha lattes are a great drink to start your day with.
What You’ll Need:
• 1 tablespoon of matcha powder
• 1 tablespoon of white sugar
• 3 tablespoons of almond milk
• 2 tablespoons of heavy cream
• 1 bowl
• 1 whisk
• 1 sifter
• 1 cup
• 2-3 spoons
Directions:
- First, gather your ingredients. This includes matcha powder, white sugar, almond milk and heavy whipping cream.
- Now, grab a bowl and sift 1 tablespoon of matcha powder in the bowl.
- Next, sift 1 tablespoon of white sugar in the bowl.
- Mix these two together.
- Now, add 3 tablespoons of almond milk into the bowl with the powders.
- Mix these together using a whisk. Mix until there are no chunks left.
- Next, add this liquid matcha to a cup.
- Leave this to the side as you make cold foam.
- Put 2 tablespoons of heavy cream into a bowl. Use an electric whisk to make the heavy cream thicker.
- Now, add the preferred amount of almond milk to the matcha liquid in the cup.
- Add more sugar if needed. On top, add the heavy whipping cream.
- There you go, that is the best matcha latte. Sip and enjoy!