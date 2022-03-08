Let Your New Hobby Take Root with These 8 Gardening Apps!

As spring approaches, it’s time to get out in the yard, get some dirt under your nails and see what you can grow this season! There’s so much to love about gardening: it makes our outdoor spaces beautiful, makes us feel connected to nature and it’s an exciting way to grow your own food. Plus, food just tastes better when you’ve grown it yourself!

Whether you’re starting a backyard veggie garden or bringing your plants inside for an indoor oasis, gardening apps can bring so much insight and guidance. From plant identifiers to in-depth guides to plant care task managers, these tools will be just as valuable as your hoe and shovel!

PictureThis

Price: Free basic features, $29.99/yr for premium features

Platform(s): Apple & Android

Ever see a plant and wonder what it’s called? Or where it originated from? Whether it’s poisonous? Just snap a pic with this nifty app and it’ll identify the plant automatically, giving you detailed info on everything from its pronunciation to care needs to fun facts about it!

Planta

Price: Free basic features, $7.99/month for premium features

Platform(s): Apple & Android

Planta has it all: a fine-tuned plant identifier, a vast library with in-depth info and care instructions for hundreds of plants, and task reminders for watering, fertilizing, misting, pruning, repotting and more! Plus, it’ll help you narrow down what’s wrong with your sick plants and help you bring them back to health.

From Seed to Spoon

Price: Free

Platform(s): Apple & Android

Created by a family of six that converted their grass lawn into an urban farm, this app is full of useful information, video tutorials and unique features. Unlike the others in this list, From Seed to Spoon has plants organized by their health benefits. It also includes a database of in-depth knowledge about pests and beneficials (animals that are helpful to have in your garden).

iScape

Price: Free basic features, $9.99/mo for premium features

Platform(s): Apple

Are you a landscaper at heart? Maybe you have a landscaping vision for your yard that you’ve never gotten to make a reality? iScape allows you to realistically plan and visualize landscape designs by using photos of your outdoor space and augmented reality technology. Plus, it’s got dozens of informative articles with landscaping advice from real experts!

Veggie Garden Planner

Price: Free basic features, $3.99 for premium features

Platform(s): Apple & Android

Ever wanted to grow your own produce? This app has the perfect tools to nurture your own veggie garden from seed to harvest, with details on preferred conditions and care directions for a variety of plants from leafy greens to tubers to herbs. Plus, it has a virtual planner that’ll help you map out your garden and make sure your plants have enough space as they grow.

Greg: Plant Care Assistant

Price: Free basic features, $3.99 for premium features

Platform(s): Apple

Greg: Plant Care Assistant is all about customizing your plant care and making it fit with your lifestyle. It has daily task reminders, adapts plant care directions based on the weather in your location and gives you daily insights, tips and tricks. And last but not least, the app has a bright, colorful design with animations that make checking off your plant care to-do list fun!

GardenTags

Price: Free basic features, $3.49/mo for premium features

Platform(s): Apple & Android

This gardening app takes a different approach than the rest: sharing gardening advice in the format of a social media feed. On GardenTags, you can showcase and organize your plant collection similarly to an Instagram feed. You can also follow other people to discover new plants and exchange tips and experiences with fellow gardeners!

SOW

Price: Free

Platform(s): Apple & Android

Developed with the help of Auburn University and Alabama A&M, this app tells you which veggies grow best in our southeastern climate and customizes based on your location. It also has an up-to-date farmers market locator—super handy for when you’re looking to shop local, support small businesses and fetch some new seeds!