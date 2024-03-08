Gwinnett Chamber Honored ‘Chamber of the Year’

The Gwinnett Chamber was honored with the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) ‘Chamber of the Year’ designation at the annual ACCE conference in Salt Lake City. It’s the first time the Gwinnett Chamber has received this honor, making it one of only two times in the organization’s history as a finalist.

“We are honored and humbled to have been named this year’s Chamber of the Year by our industry peers,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We also want to recognize the numerous members, investors, partners, and community leaders who contributed to this achievement and say thank you for working with us to champion business to national and global recognition.”

Gwinnett Chamber executives attribute the success to Georgia’s best-in-class business environment. Governor Brian Kemp commended the Gwinnett Chamber for playing a key role in maintaining Georgia as the No. 1 state for business.