Gwinnett County Principals Among Finalists for 2024 State Principal of the Year Award

Two Gwinnett County Public Schools principals have been recognized as among the best in the state. Dr. Brett Savage of Brookwood High School and Ryan Queen of Trickum Middle School are Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ (GASSP) 2024 Principal of the Year Award finalists. Dr. Savage and Queen are among six finalists competing for the award.

The finalists were chosen through a rigorous application process that evaluated their leadership, dedication to their schools and communities, and innovative educational approaches. The principals will now undergo interviews with a committee, with the winner set to be revealed during a surprise visit to the recipient’s school in the coming months.

Dr. Savage is humbled by the recognition, “It is truly an honor to be recognized as a finalist,” Dr. Savage shares. “However, nothing noteworthy is ever achieved alone. This recognition is a testament to the excellent staff at Brookwood High School and the supportive community in which we work. I think this is a recognition of the great work done every day in the schools of the Brookwood cluster.”

Queen says he is grateful to be recognized as one of the best educators and leaders in the state. He explains, “Being selected as a finalist for this recognition is quite humbling. The role of principal is an amazingly rewarding job in the day-to-day work with students, staff, and the community. Nevertheless, it is also not often recognized, and therefore, to be selected as a representative among my peers to highlight and celebrate the work of principals across the state of Georgia is a great honor.”

The 2024 GASSP Principal of the Year Award winner will move forward into the 2025 National Association of Secondary School Principal of the Year Competition.