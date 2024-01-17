The Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) doesn’t just lend books. It lends experiences, crafts, and community and has become a cornerstone for the curious and the knowledge-hungry across the county. With a tale over a century, GCPL’s evolution from a single-room collection to a multifaceted library system reads like a well-crafted novel, with each chapter promising more intrigue and service to its community.

The story of GCPL is deeply rooted in the history of Gwinnett County, where it has grown in tandem with the population. Established initially by the Norcross Woman’s Club in 1907, the library system has reflected the community’s aspirations, shaping itself to fit the growing needs of its patrons. From moving into a room in city hall to transitioning into the digital age with internet access, GCPL has shown remarkable adaptability and foresight.

The commitment of Gwinnett County to its libraries is nothing short of remarkable. In 1986, a bond referendum underscored this commitment, providing the impetus for new facilities, resulting in a string of openings from Mountain Park to Hamilton Mill. This expansion wasn’t just in square footage but also in technological advancements and community services.

Fast forward to the present day, the GCPL isn’t just about traditional library services. It’s about creating spaces that resonate with community needs and aspirations. It’s where toddlers take their first steps into the world of words, teens dive into digital realms, and adults find respite in a favorite chair with a good book. It’s about being relevant and responsive in an ever-changing world. The library currently has 15 branches throughout the county and employs an interlibrary loan system for those with a valid library card.

The Guide to Gwinnett, a comprehensive showcase published by The Gwinnett Magazine, offers a first-hand look into what makes Gwinnett County thrive. The Guide doesn’t merely list services or events; it provides a glimpse into the heartbeat of the community, detailing the library’s role as a vibrant, essential piece within county lines.

“We don’t see ourselves as just a library; we’re a dynamic learning environment,” reflects a long-time librarian.

In the digital era, GCPL has extended its reach beyond physical walls through www.gwinnettlibrary.org, ensuring that whether you’re in Snellville or surfing the web, the library’s wealth of resources is just a click away.

As the Gwinnett County Public Library continues to write its chapters, each day brings new stories, faces, and opportunities. It’s a library system that’s not just keeping pace with the times but is actively shaping them, one patron, one story at a time. It’s a place where history meets the future, and community culminates into a shared

story of growth and learning.