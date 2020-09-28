Office Managers Learn to Lead with Optimism!

Within every business, there are the hard workers – the doers – that bring strength and guidance to the organization. They keep us on track as we tackle new projects and assignments, teach us how to be the most efficient in our office systems, and ultimately make sure that the entire business as a whole is running properly. They are the glue to our business models and the backbone of our strategic success.

They are our Office Managers. And often they aren’t recognized enough for their hard work and resilience. That’s why this Office Manager Appreciation Month, Gwinnett Family Dental Care is excited to recognize their fearless Operations Managers, Ebony and Akin, for their dedication and commitment to making the dental practice the best it can be!

Ebony and Akin run the day-to-day operations at Gwinnett Family Dental Care, all while planning and implementing strategies for the company’s future success. Operations Manager is not a job for the faint of heart, but a great fit for those prepared to lead and motivate others around them. Akin summed it up best when he stated, “A leader’s job is to look into the future and to see the organization, not as it is…. but as it can become.”

Great leadership is fundamental to the success of any business. And it is a behavior, not a position. Excellent leaders, much like Akin and Ebony, empower those around them, and ultimately provoke change. Ebony shared her perspective: “Over the past 6 years with Gwinnett Family Dental Care, I’ve learned to lead with optimism, positivity, and encouragement. I’ve learned to lift and strengthen our team, for the essence of great leadership is influence, not authority.”

That is what it is all about.

Gwinnett Family Dental Care is grateful for the positive energy and hard work that Ebony and Akin bring to the office and the patients. Your kindness and contribution do not go unnoticed.

Happy Office Manager Appreciation Month!

Gwinnett Family Dental Care is a family-owned practice based in Lawrenceville. They offer a full range of services from general maintenance to oral surgeries to cosmetic procedures. Appointments available Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit gwinnettfamilydentalcare.com or call (770) 921-1115.