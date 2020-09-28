Suwanee Companies Team Up to Provide Laptops to Students in Need

In divided times like these, it becomes vitally important for members of a community to step up to support each other. Matt Davis, lead project engineer for MIS Solutions (a Suwanee-based IT firm), took this to heart.

“I just do it to help people,” Davis says. “There are less fortunate people out there and it really is a gift to be able to bless other people.”

Recently, the shift to digital learning in the Gwinnett County Public School system has forced students and their families to gather up all the technology they could find for the sake of education. For some families, what technology was available in their homes wasn’t sufficient.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Ceto and Associates and Logicpath, two local consulting firms, were in the process of moving from old laptops to a new cloud platform. With no use for the laptops anymore, they began to pile up in storage and take up unnecessary space. There was talk of tossing or recycling the laptops, but the staff came to no clear consensus until Davis spoke up and offered a solution everyone could agree with: refurbishing the laptops for students in need.

Refurbishing laptops is a lengthy, costly process. Each individual laptop can take two to five hours to refurbish. Costs vary, depending on the condition of each part in the laptop. Davis, in refurbishing these laptops, has spent nights, weekends, and his own money.

In the end, twenty-five refurbished laptops went to families in Gwinnett, including a local law enforcement officer with four student-aged children. However, this is only one of many service projects these firms have been involved in.

“We believe strongly in giving back to our community and this is an area we had not thought of before,” says John Roger, Senior Project Manager. “We recently donated to Feeding America, the largest non-profit organization in the nation. They work diligently to connect people with food to end hunger and we are thrilled that this is yet another way we can contribute in difficult times.”

This sentiment of serving and helping the community is a core value at MIS Solutions, according to MIS Solutions’ president Jennifer Holmes. Furthermore, she says, “I’m not at all surprised that Matt spent his time and money preparing these laptops for students. He has made an impact on the lives of local children and we are more than proud to have him as part of our team.”

MIS Solutions is a managed cloud and IT security firm in Metro Atlanta serving small and mid-sized businesses since 1985. To learn more, click here.

Ceto and Associates is a management consulting firm working closely with banks, saving banks, and credit unions to increase profitability. To learn more, click here.

Logicpath is a firm providing software solutions and analytics to financial institutions and clients across the US and Canada. To learn more, click here.