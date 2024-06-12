Barry Mock and Judge Mock join us on the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast! We get to talking about what’s important in life, how to make good judgment calls and discuss how Lawrenceville has transformed over the past few decades.

Judge Mock went from working at the post office to practicing law. He’s been in the business for over 48 years, meaning he knows the laws of the land front and back. Judge Mock graduated from law school in 1976 as Manga Cum Laude and opened a practice shortly after. By 1991, he was appointed to state court! He’s seen Gwinnett go from trying cases in a movie theater-turned-courtroom to being one of the state’s booming counties with a fantastic court system to back it up.

Barry Mock grew up learning about how important it was to give back to the community. With a judge as a father, he learned quickly how to be both firm and fair when it came to handling matters. He has made good use of these traits as Assistant City Manager in Lawrenceville!

With Father’s Day around the corner, we take some time to explore life lessons and what they can teach us.