Gwinnett Gets Reel!

This October, Gwinnett is trading popcorn flicks for something with a little more grit, imagination, and soul. The Urban Mediamakers Film Festival (UMFF) returns for its 24th year, running October 13–19, and it’s shaping up to be a week-long love letter to creativity in all its forms.

A Festival That Breaks the Mold

UMFF isn’t your typical “watch a film, clap politely, and go home” kind of festival. Yes, there will be indie screenings galore—but the real magic is in the variety. The festival shines a spotlight on creators across multiple mediums, including:

Indie features, shorts, and documentaries from around the world. Screenwriting Contest: Recognizing scripts that deserve to leap from the page to the screen.

, bringing digital-first voices to the big stage. An AfroFuturism track , complete with cosplay-friendly flair and imaginative storytelling.

, complete with cosplay-friendly flair and imaginative storytelling. Panels and workshops, where pros and newcomers alike share the business and craft of media.

The diversity of entries mirrors the diversity of the creators themselves. UMFF is proud to champion storytellers of color and international voices, turning Gwinnett into a global crossroads of culture for one vibrant week.

Local Stages, Global Stories

One of the best parts? UMFF doesn’t stick to a single venue. Events ripple across the county, with showcases in Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, and Snellville—plus a few in Atlanta. That mix of hometown energy and global reach makes the festival both accessible and world-class.

For Gwinnett, UMFF isn’t just entertainment—it’s a community investment. Local businesses, venues, and artists all benefit from the influx of audiences and creators. Whether you’re dining out before a screening, networking at a panel, or discovering a new favorite director, you’re fueling the creative ecosystem right here at home.

So grab your tickets, bring a friend, and clear your schedule. Because this October, Gwinnett doesn’t just watch the movies—Gwinnett gets reel.

