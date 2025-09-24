Paychecks That Pay You Back

Here’s a piece of good news you don’t have to squint to find in the fine print: Gwinnett businesses can actually get paid for hiring local talent. Thanks to Georgia’s Opportunity Zone Job Tax Credit, companies in eligible areas can earn $3,500 per job for creating just two or more new full-time positions. Translation: hire local, strengthen your team, and the state will reward you for it.

How It Adds Up

Let’s do the math. A business that adds two new full-time employees could see up to $35,000 in credits over five years. For small and mid-sized businesses especially, that kind of savings can cover serious ground—whether it’s reinvesting in new equipment, upgrading technology, or funding the next phase of growth.

And while the benefit to business owners is clear, the ripple effect is just as important. Every new hire boosts Gwinnett’s workforce, strengthens neighborhoods, and feeds directly back into the local economy. It’s a win-win: companies grow stronger, and communities do too.

Why It Matters in Gwinnett

This isn’t just another tax break; it’s a tool designed to keep opportunity close to home. In a county that thrives on entrepreneurial energy—whether it’s a family-owned shop in Lawrenceville or a logistics company near I-85—programs like this encourage businesses to plant deeper roots.

Consider the advantages:

Lower overhead: Tax credits let you put money where it matters most.

Tax credits let you put money where it matters most. Local impact: New jobs mean more residents working, spending, and thriving in Gwinnett.

New jobs mean more residents working, spending, and thriving in Gwinnett. Competitive edge: Incentives help smaller businesses compete with bigger players.

Gwinnett has built its reputation as a hub where global companies and local startups can coexist and succeed. The Opportunity Zone credit only adds fuel to that engine, making it easier to grow a business without stretching resources too thin.

For owners weighing expansion or new hires, this is more than just a perk—it’s a strategic advantage. After all, when the county pays you back for doing the right thing, that’s more than business as usual.

So if you’ve been on the fence about growing your team, now might be the time to take the leap. In Gwinnett, opportunity doesn’t just knock—it comes with a tax credit.

Smart growth starts local. Explore Gwinnett’s Businesses and Creative Services at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/business-consulting