Scoop Dreams & Frosty Finds

There’s a moment, somewhere between your second and third spoonful of frozen goodness, when the heat of a Georgia summer officially surrenders. That’s when you know: ice cream season has arrived! And in Gwinnett, we don’t mess around with bland vanilla. We’re talking scooped, swirled, and served up by locals who know their dairy (or dairy-free) down to a science.



Memorial Day weekend might kick off pool season, but it also marks the beginning of something even sweeter: frozen treat season. So we went digging—cone-first—into the best spots where Gwinnettians are chilling out in style.



From Bingsu to Blueberry Cheesecake



This isn’t your grocery store pint lineup. Gwinnett’s frozen scene reflects the county’s global roots and Southern soul—with flavors that span continents and generations.

Café Rothem (Duluth) – This Korean coffee shop isn’t just beloved for pour-overs and quiet vibes. It also whips up bingsu—a Korean-style shaved ice dessert that’s part texture, part magic. The café, founded by Pastor James Choi and his wife Joan in 2016, also serves as a library and hosts regular open mic nights—sweets with a show!

Buford Station Creamery (Buford) – A charming spot located on Main Street in Buford, this creamery offers a variety of ice cream flavors, milkshakes, and more. Known for its community involvement and discounts for teachers, athletes, and first responders, it’s a sweet spot for locals.

Scoops (Sugar Hill) – A classic done right. This downtown staple nails the nostalgic vibe with hand-dipped cones, retro décor, and flavors like Superman or Blueberry Cheesecake that taste like summer vacation. With 32 flavors of ice cream and a wide selection of candies, it’s a treat for all ages.

One Scoop Closer to Summer

Gwinnett’s frozen treats aren’t just about staying cool—they’re a snapshot of the county’s delicious diversity. Whether you’re hunting down new flavors or reliving old favorites, there’s something extra sweet about cooling off where cultures (and cream) collide. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you about the brain freeze!



Find more sweet treats for summer at www.guidetogwinnett.com/ice-cream-parlors!

