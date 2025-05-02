Caps, Gowns, and Gwinnett Pride!

A few years ago, a lot of high school and college students never got their big graduation moment. No packed arenas. No proud walk across the stage. So that’s what makes the successes of Gwinnett’s Class of 2025 matter even more!



On May 13, Gwinnett Technical College will fill Gas South Arena with the kind of graduation day that matters: proud families, high-fiving teachers, and students who’ve earned every second of the spotlight. It’s not just a ceremony—it’s a full-on celebration of hard work, second chances, and futures that didn’t come easy!



Degrees That Mean Business

When the caps come down and the cameras stop flashing, these grads aren’t heading into the unknown. They’re heading straight into careers built to last! Class of 2025 grads are stepping into high-demand industries like:

What makes this more than just a list of job titles? Gwinnett Tech’s programs are wired directly into the needs of the local economy. This is workforce education, not guesswork. And in a time when many grads are still “exploring options,” Gwinnett Tech students are already clocking in!



Why It Matters—For All of Us

This isn’t just a good day for students. It’s a solid win for Gwinnett’s economy!



The county’s long-term investment in technical education is paying off, especially in industries evolving faster than your smartphone updates. By syncing academic programs with real employer needs, Gwinnett Tech keeps its graduates, and the region, ahead of the curve.



Even better? Many of these grads are staying local! They’re not just getting jobs—they’re filling critical roles right here at home.



So, Who’s The Applause Really For?

It’s for the student moms juggling shifts and syllabi. The high school grads skipping four-year detours for six-figure opportunities. The veterans retraining for careers with stability and purpose. And yes… It’s for Gwinnett—a county that’s not just cheering them on but helping them rise!



Get ready for graduation and beyond by visiting www.guidetogwinnett.com/college-specialized-training.